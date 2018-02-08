Noire Adventure Game Bear With Me Launches Q2 2018 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One - News

/ 303 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Developer Exordium Games announced the noire point-and-click adventure game Bear With Me will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Q2 2018.



Here is an overview of the game:

Amber and her wise-cracking, chain-smoking companion, Ted E. Bear, will solve puzzles, search for clues, and question suspects as they search for her lost sibling in the hand-drawn, monochromatic Paper City.

Ted and Amber will interview a diverse cast of toys brought to life by the power of her imagination including the Mugshot Brothers, an infamous pair of toy rabbits that ended their one attempt at legitimate business by mugging their kid patrons. Many other bizarre and lovable residents await, spouting witty one-liners and pop culture puns.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles