Bridge Constructor Portal Launches February 28 for Switch and Xbox One, March 1 for PS4 - News

Publisher Headup Games announced Bridge Constructor Portal will launch for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on February 28, and for the PlayStation 4 on March 1 for $9.99.

Bridge Constructor Portal is currently available for Windows PC and smartphones.

