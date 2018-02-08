Flipping Death to Get Physical Edition on PS4, Switch - News

Rising Star Games announced it will release a physical version of Flipping Death on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in the US and Europe.

Here is an overview of the game:

The events of Flipping Death take place in Flatwood Peaks, a small whimsical town with a problem – Death is on vacation. Play as Penny and help the trapped ghosts with your trusted scythe. Flip the entire world around to solve puzzles on both the living and the dead sides and slowly uncover the mystery surrounding your own demise.

Key Features:

Unique mix of adventure and platforming set in a twisted, rich and colourful world.

Flip the entire world with the press of a single button.

Possess the living and use them to solve puzzles.

Innovative physics combined with an immersive story told over several different chapters.

Spiritual successor to Zoink’s previous smash hit game Stick It To The Man.

