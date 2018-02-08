Metal Gear Survive New Beta Set for February 16 to 18 - News

/ 274 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Konami has announced a new beta for Metal Gear Survive will take place from February 16 to 18 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

The beta includes three missions in two maps in co-op mode with up to four players online. There will also be special daily missions.

Metal Gear Survive will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam on February 20 in North America and February 22 in Europe.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles