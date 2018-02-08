Vampyr launches June 5 for PS4, Xbox One, PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 393 Views
Publisher Focus Home Interacive and developer Dontnod Entertainment announced Vampyr will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on June 5.
View the fourth episode in the game's webseries below:
Here is an overview of the game:
Vampyr is set in 1918 London, with the city weakened by the recent World War I and ravaged by the Spanish Flu. This setting makes up an important part of Vampyr’s identity. Dontnod will make players feel the duality that torments Dr. Jonathan Reid, giving them the freedom to choose who to sacrifice and who to save. Every killing has consequences, and it’s up to players to balance their need to feed and grow stronger, with the rapidly deteriorating city of London.
I just looked up this yesterday and wondered where it was. I haven't played Life is Strange as those kind of games aren't my thing but I liked Remember Me, so might give this a go.
I like me a Vampire game, but I'm keeping a close eye on the combat of this one. Not a fan of Souls type combat and committing to one attack per person either.
Im very interested in this game
Been looking forward to this for a while so it's finally nice to have a release date set.
One reason at least why I like the fact RDR2 has been delayed. More time for games like this. I'll buy every game by Dontnod, no hesitation. (I guess you already assumed that considering my profile pic ;)
Undecided on this one, but will definitely pick up lis 2 when they get around to making that.
