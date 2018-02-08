Vampyr launches June 5 for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

/ 393 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Focus Home Interacive and developer Dontnod Entertainment announced Vampyr will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on June 5.

View the fourth episode in the game's webseries below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Vampyr is set in 1918 London, with the city weakened by the recent World War I and ravaged by the Spanish Flu. This setting makes up an important part of Vampyr’s identity. Dontnod will make players feel the duality that torments Dr. Jonathan Reid, giving them the freedom to choose who to sacrifice and who to save. Every killing has consequences, and it’s up to players to balance their need to feed and grow stronger, with the rapidly deteriorating city of London.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles