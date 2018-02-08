Your Four Knight Princesses Training Story Gets Monomaria Character Trailer - News

/ 263 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Nippon Ichi Software has released a character trailer for the upcoming action RPG Your Four Knight Princesses Training Story that introduces Monomaria.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the character:

A princess who works as a mercenary for the Noble Business Alliance. Since her parents’ untimely deaths, she has trouble even eating, but is struggling to overcome the trauma with her die-hard spirit. In order to fulfill her wish to avenge her parents and restore her family name, she tends to place strict regulations on herself.

Monomaria’s dedicated weapon is a Gatling gun. She is an all-rounder able to attack long range enemies with various gun attacks, and close range enemies with a bayonet.

Your Four Knight Princesses Training Story will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on March 8.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles