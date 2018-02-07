Take-Two President is 'Impressed' With the Growth and Sales of the Switch - News

Take-Two President Karl Slatoff during a conference call to investors stated that the company is "impressed" with the growth and sales of the Nintendo Switch, however, they have nothing specific to announce right now.

When it comes to porting more games to the Nintendo Switch, Slatoff said that it depends if the game is "right for the platform."





Take-Two has recently released NBA 2K18, WWE 2K18 and L.A. Noire on the Nintendo Switch.

Thanks DualShockers.

