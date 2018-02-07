Take-Two President is 'Impressed' With the Growth and Sales of the Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 1,302 Views
Take-Two President Karl Slatoff during a conference call to investors stated that the company is "impressed" with the growth and sales of the Nintendo Switch, however, they have nothing specific to announce right now.
When it comes to porting more games to the Nintendo Switch, Slatoff said that it depends if the game is "right for the platform."
Take-Two has recently released NBA 2K18, WWE 2K18 and L.A. Noire on the Nintendo Switch.
Thanks DualShockers.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
OK, now GTAV when!? :)
when they want to finish off sending it over the 100m sales mark!
- 0
When ps4 and xbox one get gta6 they they will bring gta5 to switch
- -3
GTAV and Red Dead Redemption for starters!
Woohoo! Maybe we'll get a port of Bully!!!
GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV GTAV
I agree a million times. Do it take two!!!
- 0
If he even utters the letters G and T I would be stuffing money into the top of the Switch to pre order it.
- 0
Will be my 3rd purchase of the game btw... already have the fantastic X360 version from launch and the PS4 version from when I got that system, I still would have zero problems paying out full retail for GTA5 a third time.
- 0
For a guy who bought it twice you seem overly excited.
- 0
Comments below voting threshold
I'm also impressed to see how a simple nice game as Zelda bow can promote a crappy console as the wiiu2.0 (aka Switch) which is a clone of the worst console ever, the wiiu.
- -8
Dude,is almost one year later. Can you let go that talk that the only reason people are buying the console is for Zelda?
- +1
