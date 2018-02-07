Take-Two CEO is Confident Red Dead Redemption 2 Won't Be Delayed Again - News

posted 8 hours ago

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick during a conference call to investors was asked about the delay of Red Dead Redemption 2 to October.

Zelnick said that the company wants to make sure it delivers the best quality game and that Take-Two is focused on releasing games when they reach the "apex of effort and perfection."





Developer Rockstar felt the game needed more polish and Take-Two was in favor of the delay. Zelnick says the October 26 release is "set" and is confident the game woun't be delayed again.

Red Dead Redemption 2 will launch for the Playstation 4 and Xbox One on October 26.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

