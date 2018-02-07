Grand Theft Auto V Tops 90 Million Units Shipped - News

/ 872 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick during a conference call to investors revealed shipment figures for Grand Theft Auto V have surpassed 90 million units worldwide.

The previous shipment figure was 85 million units in November.





2017 was the best year for Grand Theft Auto Online, with a record number of active players in December.

Take-Two plans to continue support for the game going forward with more content.

Grand Theft Auto V is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles