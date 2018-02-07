Grand Theft Auto V Tops 90 Million Units Shipped - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 872 Views
Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick during a conference call to investors revealed shipment figures for Grand Theft Auto V have surpassed 90 million units worldwide.
The previous shipment figure was 85 million units in November.
2017 was the best year for Grand Theft Auto Online, with a record number of active players in December.
Take-Two plans to continue support for the game going forward with more content.
Grand Theft Auto V is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Windows PC.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Absolutely insane
Let's all take a moment to remember WatchDogs and the handful of people who thought it would be a GTA killer..... Ahh.... now back to getting refunds from hookers!
This is what happens when a company who truly cares about their product spends years perfecting it and making sure it's as best as it could be.
indeed man, they invested so heavily at the start of the game, not just in GTAV but also in creating GTAIV and listening to what fans liked and didn't like about that game, they just done so much work and research that GTAV deserves every bit of the insane success it has received in my humble opinion anyway.
- 0
GTA is an industry within itself. GTA is one of the most impressive sellers of all time. The existence of GTA 5 prevents the release of GTA 6. In Monster Hunter GTA 5 is considered a G level hunt. GTA 5 climbs a mountain with one hand while killing Titans with the other hand. I once saw GTA 5 do calculas for fun while beating dark souls at the hardest difficulty with the same pencils eraser.
That is insane, but the game is amazing totally deserved.
What a beast! Even though i'm over the series with 4, there is no denying that it is impressive.
After playing the game, i modded it adding real cars and was i sight to behold when they oar on the streets of Los Santos. Los santos is beautiful and feels real.
The most impressive game sales number of all time
Incredible
Did it beat WII Sports lifetime?
there was an article on here about GTA5m passing WII sports about 2 months ago
- +3
Amazing how wii sports sold nearly as much as gta5.
- -3
10 Comments