E3 2018 Public Passes Go on Sale Next Week

posted 7 hours ago

The Entertainment Software Association will once again open up the E3 show floor to the public in 2018.

E3 2018 Gamer Pass tickets will go on sale on February 12. The first 1,000 Gamer Passes sold are priced at $149. Once those are sold out the pases will be available for $249.

"E3 is open to gamers on a first-come, first-served basis and the number of passes is limited," reads the E3 register page. "A gamer pass is good for all three days of E3. Experience the excitement of the announcements, never-before-seen products, and industry-changing technologies, all under one roof. Be a part of the world’s biggest video game event."

