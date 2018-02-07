Switch Sells Over 700,000 Units in the UK, Outsells Wii U - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch has sold over 700,000 units in the UK in 48 weeks, according to retail reports sent to GamesIndustry. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have sold more than a combined one million units.

The console has already outsold the Wii U by a large margin, which was on sale for over five years.





The Switch has fallen behind the Wii in the UK, which hit one million units sold in 38 weeks. The PlayStation 4 took 42 weeks to sell one million units, the DS 45 weeks, the PS3 46 weeks, and the PS2 50 weeks.

In France, the Nintendo Switch sold 911,000 units in 2017 to become the fastest-selling console in the country. In the US, the console sold 4.8 million units in 2017.

