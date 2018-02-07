Switch Sells Over 700,000 Units in the UK, Outsells Wii U - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,036 Views
The Nintendo Switch has sold over 700,000 units in the UK in 48 weeks, according to retail reports sent to GamesIndustry. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have sold more than a combined one million units.
The console has already outsold the Wii U by a large margin, which was on sale for over five years.
The Switch has fallen behind the Wii in the UK, which hit one million units sold in 38 weeks. The PlayStation 4 took 42 weeks to sell one million units, the DS 45 weeks, the PS3 46 weeks, and the PS2 50 weeks.
In France, the Nintendo Switch sold 911,000 units in 2017 to become the fastest-selling console in the country. In the US, the console sold 4.8 million units in 2017.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
So while it's still comparatively low selling compared to other European countries, it's still selling well for Nintendo standards in UK?! Great to hear that. Btw that new controller colour scheme looks rad.
I like my grey, but that seems like a minority opinion.
- +1
I heard grey is the best selling version but that could be wrong. I'm curious to know how much each colour has sold.
- +1
Neon always seems to be sold out: maybe we just get the scraps lol.
- 0
I like both red or both blue.
- 0
Grey seemed to be more popular early on but now i think Neon is more popular. Idk what its like in total but its probably close.
- 0
Pink/Green is the Splatoon 2 edition joy cons. They look great in real life too. They're not available in all territories though, yet.
- 0
Shelves in my local retailers are constantly emptying of Switch consoles.
How is it comparatively low to other European countries when its likely only 1 or 2 countries (France and Germany) sold more. Surely its a huge success when there are 50 countries in Europe and the UK is 3rd in buying the most per head. One in every 4-5 Switches sold in Europe is in the UK. UK population about 66 million. Europe population 750 million.
so in its entire lifespan the Wii U didn't break a million sold? That's insane. I can't believe the Wii U was that insignificant for Nintendo in the UK.
There is only about 3 million wii u's in the whole of Europe. The UK took getting on a third of them.
- 0
4 Comments