Dragon Ball FighterZ Debuts in 2nd on the Japanese Charts

Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4) debuted in second place on the Japanese charts with sales of 68,731 units, according to Media Create for the week ending February 4.

Monster Hunter: World (PS4) remained at the top of the charts in its second week with sales of 346,187 units.

The PS4 was the best-selling platform with sales 109,287 units. The Switch sold 49,165 units, the 3DS sold 11,461 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 4,207 units and Xbox One sold 637 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Monster Hunter: World (Limited and Bundle Editions Included) (Capcom, 01/26/18) – 346,187 (1,591,356) [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ (Bandai Namco, 02/01/18) – 68,731 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 25,758 (1,997,568) [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Nintendo, 01/18/18) – 21,279 (114,059) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 21,263 (1,307,897) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 15,978 (1,587,954) [NSW] The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Bethesda Softworks, 02/01/18) – 13,922 (New) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 12,709 (847,677) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 11,028 (1,539,029) [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100 (Nintendo, 12/28/17) – 7,037 (149,345) [3DS] Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Treasure Legend Banbaraya – Sword / Magnum (Level-5, 12/16/17) – 6,053 (496,905) [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 4,453 (360,484) [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,391 (391,086) [NSW] Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco, 09/07/17) – 3,767 (110,217) [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 3,731 (218,461) [PS4] Dissidia Final Fantasy NT (Square Enix, 01/11/18) – 3,691 (137,791) [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII (SIE, 11/03/17) – 3,363 (382,650) [NSW] Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Ver. (Limited Edition Included) (Capcom, 08/25/17) – 3,180 (211,119) [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 12/01/17) – 3,158 (181,254) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 2,775 (371,535)

