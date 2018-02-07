Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition Launches in May for Switch, PS4

by William D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 429 Views

Natsume announced it will release Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in May.

More information on the game will be released soon.

2 Comments

solidpumar
solidpumar (6 minutes ago)

I am way more excited by the early acess game"my time in portia"

Chazore
Chazore (7 hours ago)

>talks with the dev behind Stardew Valley about the hype for HM games. >Doesn't announce the upcoming one for PC.

solidpumar
solidpumar (6 minutes ago)

I think they already launched for pc.

