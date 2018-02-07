Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition Launches in May for Switch, PS4 - News

Natsume announced it will release Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in May.

We know fans have been anxiously awaiting news of our #HarvestMoon title coming to Nintendo Switch and PS4 - and we have exciting news to share today! Introducing HARVEST MOON: LIGHT OF HOPE SPECIAL EDITION - coming May 2018! ðŸ˜€ pic.twitter.com/0eDwDi0O28 — Natsume Inc. (@Natsume_Inc) February 7, 2018

More information on the game will be released soon.

