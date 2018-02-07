Voez for Switch Update 1.4 Out Tomorrow, Adds 14 Songs - News

Publisher Flyhigh Works announced update 1.4 for Voez will launch for the Nintendo Switch tomorrow, February 8.

View the trailer for the update below:





The update adds 14 songs:

“Return of the Prodigy” (Special) by Raito feat. Seina

“Meteor Lights” (Hard) by S-Don

“Sky Love Fantasia” (Easy) by Stereoberry

“The Black Case” (Special) by KillerBlood

“Masquerade” (Hard) by M2U

“Milk” (Easy) by Atsushi Morimori

“Sonna ni Watashi o Kitai Sasenai de” (Special) by Kanae Uemura

“Don’t Stop the Moment” (Hard) by Tattsu

“Magical Toy Box” (Easy) by Shiron + Xi

“Qualia” (Special) by KIVA

“Checkmate” (Hard) by yoyo BunNii

“Freedom Dive” (Easy) by Xi

“Rainbow Light” (Hard) by Kofu

Voez is available now worldwide for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop.

