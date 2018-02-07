Slice, Dice and Rice Launches February 14 for PS4 in the West - News

/ 264 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Arc System Works announced it will release Slice, Dice and Rice for the PlayStation 4 on February 14 in the west.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Slice, Dice and Rice, created by Polish developer, Dojo Games, is a unique fighting game that has you dancing along the blade’s edge for survival! It revolves around the idea of finding an opening in opponents defense and ending the round with a single, clean hit.

Gone are the tedious hit points – each scratch impairs your movement, every wound might be your last. When the next attack might be the one that does you in, the tension never stops! Slice, Dice and Rice is perfect for the discerning fighting game fan who is looking for something a little different.

Key Features:

Easy to Play, Hard to Master – An intuitive set of basic abilities removes the need for memorizing inputs and move-lists, while retaining strategic complexity.

– An intuitive set of basic abilities removes the need for memorizing inputs and move-lists, while retaining strategic complexity. Stylized Graphics – Winning never looked so good! Slick, comic book like graphics make the action pop.

– Winning never looked so good! Slick, comic book like graphics make the action pop. Six Unique Stages – Battle across an alternative version of the Japanese underground.

– Battle across an alternative version of the Japanese underground. Eight Distinct Fighters – Choose one of eight characters, all with their own stories and unique fighting styles.

– Choose one of eight characters, all with their own stories and unique fighting styles. Parry and Clash – Blocking is for the passive. Take the fight to the enemy!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles