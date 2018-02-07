Layers of Fear: Legacy Launches February 21 for Switch - News

Bloober Team announced Layers of Fear: Legacy will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on February 21 for $19.99 / €19.99 / £17.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Layers of Fear: Legacy is a Nintendo Switch-exclusive first-person psychological horror game, which allows the player to take control of an insane painter bent on finishing his masterpiece. Focused on exploration of ever-changing environment of an atmospheric Victorian-era mansion and discovering the secret of the mental illness that had fallen on the main character. As painter’s delusions manifest in progressively unnerving forms, the players are challenged to face one of the most immersive and frightening experiences in the history of horror games.



