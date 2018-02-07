Space Adventure Game Downward Spiral: Horus Station announced for PS4, PC - News

Independent game studio 3rd Eye Studios has announced zero-gravity space adventure game Downward Spiral: Horus Station for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC. It will also have optional support for the PlayStation VR, Oculus Touch, HTC Vive, and Windows Mixed Reality. The game will launch this spring.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Downward Spiral: Horus Station lures players through a lost vessel abandoned by its crew. Solving the mystery of the space station will take wits and ingenuity as you fight or avoid dangers unknown. Use the ship’s maintenance hardware – like bolt throwers, rail guns, and arc welders to take out threats, solve puzzles and find the truth of why Horus Station has been left drifting in space.

Downward Spiral: Horus Station’s focus will be heavy on environmental storytelling, as the game features no dialogue or cinematics. Instead, players will have to piece together the plot through observation and interpretation as they navigate the derelict space station, accompanied by the electronic ambient soundtrack composed by platinum selling HIM frontman Ville Valo.

Additionally, 3rd Eye Studios is introducing an innovative control system that rethinks how movement works in zero-gravity. Rather than just float, players will have to push themselves off of the environment to propel themselves forward, or use tools just as they would in deep space.

The game also features a raft of options for how to experience it. Not only is it playable on both a regular screen and VR headset, the game is also playable in two player co-op, allowing players to explore the Horus Station’s deceptively immaculate, retro-futurist decor as an investigative duo. There’s also the option to entirely remove combat from the campaign for those who wish to soak up the story without enemies. In addition to Horus Station’s story campaign, there’s eight-player PvP and PvE multiplayer modes including Deathmatch, Horde and Survivor challenges.

