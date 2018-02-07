Owlboy Physical Edition Launches May 29 for Switch, PS4 - News

Soedesco announced it will release a phyiscal version of Owlboy on May 29 for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

Here is an overview of the game:

Owlboy tells the touching story of owl misfit Otus, a feathery little fellow struggling to live the owl life. Fate strikes when Otus’ beautiful homeland is invaded by a horde of malicious sky pirates. Otus embarks on a fascinating journey through seemingly endless skies and mysterious, monster infested ruins. He must recruit his friends to employ their special puzzling- and combat skills, fight his foes and fly his way to safety.

Key Features:

Heartfelt, intriguing story about the adventurous journey of an underdog owl.

Detailed, colorful and beautifully vibrant pixel art style.

Switch between Otus’ friends at any time to employ their unique abilities.

Tremendous variety in surroundings and enemies.

Explore massive dungeons and face epic boss battles.

