FPS Battle Royale Fear the Wolves Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

posted 8 hours ago

Focus Home Interactive and Vostok Games have announced a post-apocalyptic first-person shooter battle royale game, Fear the Wolves. It will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2018. It will release as an Early Access title first on Windows PC.





Here is an overview of the game:

Fear The Wolves is the post-apocalyptic First Person Shooter Battle Royale from the development team behind the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. franchise.

Fear the Wolves drops players, in squads or as lone wolves, into the oppressive environments of a radiation-ravaged Chernobyl. The classic Battle Royale mode forces them to fight to be the last man standing out of 100 fighters. Another intense and original game mode will also bring a fierce new twist to the genre.

To secure the top spot, players will need to worry about more than just other survivors. Across the hostile wastes, everyone is threatened by deadly anomalies and the dynamically-changing weather. Along with a day-night cycle, this constantly forces survivors to adapt their strategies, and players can find protective gear that allows them to explore dangerous off-limit zones. All the while, the howls of mutated creatures echo through the wasteland…

