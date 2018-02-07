The Surge 2 Announced - News

Focus Home Interactive has announced development on The Surge 2, a sequel to Deck13's Souls-like action-RPG. The Surge 2 promises to keep the hallmark features of the original game, including deadly combat, a dynamic limb dismemberment mechanic, and lots of character customization and progression.

According to Focus Home Interactive, The Surge 2 takes place in a brand-new area, a "sprawling, devastated city with larger and more ambitious level design, made possible by Deck13’s upgraded and improved engine." The limb dismemberment mechanic is expanded, and more abilities, weapons, implants, and drones available to players. The publisher also promises new enemies and bosses.

More information about The Surge 2 will be unveiled February 7-8 at Focus Home Entertainment's yearly press event, "Le What’s Next de Focus." The Surge 2 will release on consoles and PC in 2019.

Read our review of The Surge here and its DLC A Walk in the Park here.

