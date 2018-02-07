PUBG Tops 26 Million Units Sold - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 829 Views
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has sold over 26 million units worldwide on Windows PC and Xbox One, announced developer PUBG Corporation.
Gamers have spent over 2.7 billion hours playing the game with a peak of 3.15 million concurrent players.
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is currently available for the Xbox One and Windows PC.
Thanks VG24/7.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
It's doing great, nice to see
Comments below voting threshold
proving that First Person Shooters are STILL the way to sell games, no matter how s#@t they are.
- -11
Kind of odd to say considering it's not shit and it's also not a typical first person shooter ...
- +4
I consider PUBG more a 3rd person shooter than a FPS. But that's just me. Maybe a better argument for you is, any game with guns and shooting will sell regardless how good they are.
- +3
Actually you're right, it's is a third person shooter isn't it! Haha. So yes that would be a better argument :)
I just think it's crazy when you get these Big games with years of work and passion put into them that are very good games and score well but never ever sell as much as these average yearly shooters that don't have half as much put into them. Games like call of duty have pretty much been the same thing for years now.
- 0
That doesn't make any sense though. This isn't an "average yearly" shooter. It is the first big game made by an indie studio and it's the first game to blow up the battle royale genre. That is literally the opposite of an "average yearly shooter". Do you know anything about the game you're talking about ... ? I don't even mean that in a rude way, it's a genuine question. I'd also like to know how you know that the game didn't have half as much put into them. I would love to know how you could qualify hard work and how you have a sheet of hardest working studios on your desk. Because from my perspective, a big 100 player battle royale map probably has a lot of work into it ....
If you want to say "I can't believe a game this shitty sells well", just say that. Seriously, that's an okay thing to say. It's an opinion and it's fine to have. But don't make statements that make no sense in the process ...
- 0
I've played pUgb for about 2 hours and it's sinplu another shooter with nothing else to offer, I'll admit I'm not a FPS fan so my opinion is biased but it's still valid, Shooters sell overly well compared to other games that have so much more to offer in so many different ways. So as I said. This game is proof proof that shooters are STILL the way to sell games.
As for the hard work. I obviously don't have any solid proof but I don't need it. The proof is right there to see and feel when you play these games. If you think for a second that this game, or COD have as much work put into them than say, HZD, Z:BOTW then you're kidding yourself.
- 0
I've played pUgb for about 2 hours and it's sinplu another shooter with nothing else to offer, I'll admit I'm not a FPS fan so my opinion is biased but it's still valid, Shooters sell overly well compared to other games that have so much more to offer in so many different ways. So as I said. This game is proof proof that shooters are STILL the way to sell games.
As for the hard work. I obviously don't have any solid proof but I don't need it. The proof is right there to see and feel when you play these games. If you think for a second that this game, or COD have as much work put into them than say, HZD, Z:BOTW then you're kidding yourself.
- 0
Whatever. I simply don't think that your logic follows through ... I don't feel particular sympathy because triple A multi-million sellers like TLOZ and Horizon Zero Dawn are selling less than PUBG ... lol
- 0
2 Comments