PUBG Tops 26 Million Units Sold

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has sold over 26 million units worldwide on Windows PC and Xbox One, announced developer PUBG Corporation.

Gamers have spent over 2.7 billion hours playing the game with a peak of 3.15 million concurrent players.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is currently available for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

Thanks VG24/7.

