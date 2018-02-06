Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Coming to Switch, PS4, Xbox One This Holiday - News

/ 395 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire is coming to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this holiday season, according to GameInformer.

studio Red Cerberus is working on the console port, while Versus Evil and Obsidian will publish the game.

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire will launch for Windows PC on April 3.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles