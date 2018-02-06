RTS Ancestors Legacy Launches May 22 for Xbox One, PC - News

The history-inspired squad-based real-time strategy game Ancestors Legacy will launch for the Xbox One and Windows PC on May 22, announced publisher 1C Company and developer Destructive Creations.

The multiplayer open beta is available now on Windows PC via Steam.

Here is an overview of the game:

Take command of your army as you storm through medieval Europe in an extensive series of campaigns. Choosing one of the four available nations – Viking, Anglo-Saxon, German, Slav – you will be tasked with more than just conquering, raiding and pillaging enemy camps, villages and towns. Only by utilizing the full range of available tactical options, taking strategic advantage of the environment, and managing your temporary bases and settlements, will you emerge victorious.

Ancestors Legacy is a history-inspired real-time strategy game influenced by historical events in the Middle Ages. The game combines resource management and base building with large-scale, squad-based battles across vast battlefields, all rendered in great detail thanks to the Unreal Engine 4 tech. Experience medieval bloodshed like never before, thanks to the cinematic action camera that puts you right in the middle of the battle at the press of a button.

Key Features:

4 playable nations in an extensive single player campaign inspired by historical events.

Various modes of intense multiplayer battles.

Advanced tactical options combining the use of terrain, experience and morale.

Cinematic battle camera view puts you right in the center of the action.

Outstanding visual fidelity powered by Unreal Engine 4.

Streamlined resource management and village construction.

