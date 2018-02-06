Curve Digital Reveals Survival RPG Smoke and Sacrifice - News

Publisher Curve Digital today announced it will publish Solar Sail Games' survival RPG Smoke and Sacrifice later this year. The game, which "takes place in a darkly fantastical world where grotesque plantlife and animals roam and harsh societal customs rule", promises a deep story and a complex ecosystem.

"We're thrilled to finally announce Smoke and Sacrifice after keeping the project to ourselves for so long. With both myself and Neil Millstone having produced games for major studios, Smoke and Sacrifice is an opportunity for us go back to our roots and create a genuinely intimate story in a compelling world," said Tancred Dyke-Wells, Co-Founder of Solar Sail Games. “We wanted to combine a meaningful narrative with the challenges of survival gameplay. Discovering ways to influence this creepy, organic world to your advantage is key to pursuing your ultimate quest."

Smoke and Sacrifice will launch for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2018.

