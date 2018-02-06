Shadow of the Colossus Remake is Out Now, Launch Trailer Released - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment is celebrating the launch of the Shadow of the Colossus remake by releasing the launch trailer for the game.

View it below:

Shadow of the Colossus is available now exclusively for the PlayStation 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

