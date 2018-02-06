Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion Out Now, Trailer Released - News

posted 7 hours ago

The first major story expansion for Middle-earth: Shadow of War is available now. The DLC is called Blade of Galadriel and continues the story right where the main story ended.

In the expansion you play as the elf Eltariel, who is also known as the Blade of Galadriel.

View the expansion trailer below:

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on October 10, 2017.

