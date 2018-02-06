1TB Xbox One S PUBG Bundle Launches February 20 - News

Microsoft has announced a PlayerUnkown's Battlegrounds 1TB Xbox One S bundle. It will launch on February 20 for $299.99.

The game recently surpassed four million players on the Xbox Once since it launched as an Xbox Game Preview title on December 12.

Here is an overview of what comes in the bundle via Xbox Wire:

An Xbox One S with a 1TB hard drive, Xbox Wireless Controller, built-in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player, support for 4K video streaming, premium audio with Dolby Atmos and access to a games library of over 1,300 games like Forza Motorsport 7 and Cuphead.

Full-game download of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Join the battle playing solo, or team up with friends in duos or squads. With the Xbox One S PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Bundle, you’re one step closer to earning your first chicken dinner.

14-day Xbox Live Gold trial so you can experience the most advanced multiplayer network.

1-month Xbox Game Pass trial so you can discover over 100 Xbox One games across three generations of games. Xbox Game Pass members will also receive access to new games from Microsoft Studios like Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2 and Crackdown 3 on the same date as at their global launch.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is currently available for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

