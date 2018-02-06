Super Mario Odyssey Producer: Toad is Not Wearing a Hat - News

Super Mario Odyssey producer Yoshiaki Koizumi in a new developer talk video has revealed that what some people thought was a hat on Toad's head is actually Toad's head.

"So that, as it turns out is actually Toad's head," said Koizumi when asked if Toad's head is a hat or his head. "I’m going to have to leave it to all of you to figure out exactly how that works out. Maybe there’s something inside."

Koizumi was also asked by Mario doesn't have a belly button in the game.

"Well to be perfectly honest, I didn’t really expect that to be a topic among fans. Once I heard that people were talking so much about Mario’s belly button, it made me start to think about whether we should revisit the topic on the design side."

Super Mario Odyssey released for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on October 27, 2017.

