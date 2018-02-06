Hello Neighbor Tops 500,000 Units Sold - News

/ 444 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

The stealth survival horror game Hello Neighbor has sold more than 500,000 units worldwide. The Xbox One version is the best-selling version, followed by the retail release, direct PC sales, then Steam.

Correction: â€œby farâ€ was about Steam compared to Xbox One. Steam sales are only slightly lower than the direct sales on PC. — Sergey Galyonkin (@galyonkin) February 4, 2018

The game launched in December for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles