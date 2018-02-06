SteamWorld Dig 2 Physical Edition Coming This Spring for Switch, PS4 - News

posted 8 hours ago

Rising Star Games announced it will release a physical edition of SteamWorld Dig 2 for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch this spring in the US, Europe and more.

The physical edition will come with a double-sided poster with artwork from the game, as well as a reversible inlay with never-before-seen artwork.





SteamWorld Dig 2 is currently available digitally for the Nintendo Switch PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Windows PC.



