3 New Million Arthur Games Announced

Square Enix has announced its Million Arthur Series 2018 New Project, which includes three new games in the Million Arthur series.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here are the details:

Han-Gyaku-Sei Million Arthur (Project MA3)

Destroy all of Excalibur. MMORPG.

Kai-ri-Sei Million Arthur (Project MA2.5)

The quickening to evolution. Character command RPG.

Kou-Kyou-Sei Million Arthur (Project MA4)

“Legends” and “myths” intersect. Character hunting action RPG.

