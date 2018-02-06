Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1 Plus Announced for PS4 - News

Compile Hert has announced Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1 Plus for PlayStation 4 in the latest issue of Dengeki PlayStation.





The game is a remastered version of Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1 for the PlayStation Vita and Windows PC, which is also a remaster of the 2010 PlayStation 3 game Hyperdimension Neptunia.

Thanks Gematsu.

