Dead Rising Developer Hit With Layoffs - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 569 Views
Dead Rising developer Capcom Vancouver has been hit with layoffs, according to a Capcom representative who spoke with IGN.
"Capcom Vancouver has undergone a restructure which has impacted approximately 30 percent of the studio, as part of its regular periodic assessment of upcoming projects and overall studio goals," said the Capcom representative. "The team is continuing to work hard to support the recent release of Puzzle Fighter for mobile and is dedicated to its flagship Dead Rising series.
The developer has cut the scope of its next Dead Rising game and canceled an unannounced project, according to a source who spoke with Kotaku. The unannounced title was an early prototype that had not been greenlit that was going to be a third-person action adventure game sent in an alternative version of New York.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
It seems that third party developers that make deal with Microsoft tend to do poorly. Rare has become a shadow of its former self. Platinum Games have cancelled Microsoft's Scalebound. Respawn's Titanfall may have done better with out the excursive Microsoft deal. The issues that Capcom Vancouver's Dead Rising 3 & 4 had that were not apparent with Dead Rising 2 is a result of Microsoft's influence. Remedy's Quantum Break, Crystal Dynamic's Rise of the Tomb Raider, Armature's ReCore all seem to have done alright with Microsoft. It will be interesting to see if any of those studios makes another deal with Microsoft.
I hate to say it, but this is the outcome of accepting a payoff to allow your IP become limited to a single and in this case unpopular platform, you get a nice chunk of cash up front, but your IP and standing in the gaming world as a whole is lowered because you choose to allow your game be limited to the unpopular machine and you also have your PR team try to spin ways of saying "we think the platform with less players on it is a great place for our games to go" which makes them look bad in the eyes of gamers as well.
The series has made it's way to PC over the years as well as PS4, and in one case the Wii. I'm not sure how it's been limited to a single platform as the first one was exclusive to just Xbox 360, but even that game made it's way to PC.
- 0
At what point can we just blame the game? Dead Rising 3 was a success when the userbase was much smaller. RotTR did great on PS4 in spite of being late. To the contrary, DR4 flopped on X1 and bombed on PS4. So again, at what point do we just blame the game?
- +1
Did I just read a sentence which includes the phrases "I'm not sure how it's been limited to a single platform" and "the first one was exclusive to just the xbox360"
As for the other titles Franks Big Package was also held as.... fuck it I'm not explaining what happened if you don't know about the industry that's fine, pretend not to know whatever, the lads took a paycheck to hold their game off the system that was clearly more popular, they got fired, simple as that.
- 0
People get fired in this industry regularly, studios shut down, it happens. Again, at what point do you just look at the game and blame that? I haven't played DR4 much personally, it seems okay, the reviews weren't terrible per se, but clearly the perception of DR just isn't good right now.
- +1
First game was great, it went downhill from there, the second one having to constantly go back to the kid so she didn't turn was annoying as hell.
I think people are burned out on the style of game DR is. Maybe it needs a reboot. But I imagine a lot of layoffs is from the cancelled project.
Honestly, I like the goofiness of the DR series, but I'd really love for a DR game that allows me to find a spot in the mall of my choosing and set up shop. Something like the original Dawn of the Dead. They can even do with random human invasions as well, rather than just the military coming in during the late game.
- 0
@gran, did you not see the part where I specifically said that the first was "was" exclusive to one system, but then made it's way to another one some years later. The first one did well on 360, not terribly godawful bad. I know the industry dude. I'm not some knowledgeless fool by any means. The PS3 wasn't popular back then btw, so I'm not sure what you're getting at with them having the first game on 360 at the time. The other titles have touched PC and PS4, with another one that touched the Wii and was made for it specifically.
- 0
4 Comments