Dead Rising Developer Hit With Layoffs - News

/ 569 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Dead Rising developer Capcom Vancouver has been hit with layoffs, according to a Capcom representative who spoke with IGN.

"Capcom Vancouver has undergone a restructure which has impacted approximately 30 percent of the studio, as part of its regular periodic assessment of upcoming projects and overall studio goals," said the Capcom representative. "The team is continuing to work hard to support the recent release of Puzzle Fighter for mobile and is dedicated to its flagship Dead Rising series.

The developer has cut the scope of its next Dead Rising game and canceled an unannounced project, according to a source who spoke with Kotaku. The unannounced title was an early prototype that had not been greenlit that was going to be a third-person action adventure game sent in an alternative version of New York.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles