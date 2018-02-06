This Week's Deals With Gold - Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Forza, The Sims 4, Watch Dogs - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 417 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through February 13 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Assassin’s Creed
|Back Compat
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III
|Back Compat
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III The Betrayal
|Add-On
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III The Infamy
|Add-On
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III The Redemption
|Add-On
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
|Games On Demand
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Pub Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue
|Back Compat
|67%
|Pub Sale
|Asura’s Wrath*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Beyond Good & Evil HD
|Back Compat
|67%
|Pub Sale
|BlazBlue CS*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|BlazBlue*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|Call of Juarez Gunslinger
|Arcade
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Capcom Arcade Cabinet: All-In-One Pack*
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|Darkstalkers Resurrection*
|Arcade
|67%
|DWG
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse GT Pack 1*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse GT Pack 2*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse Resurrection ‘F’ Pack*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Dragon Ball Z Budokai HD Collection*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Dragon Ball Z Ultimate Tenkaichi*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Far Cry 2
|Back Compat
|67%
|Pub Sale
|Far Cry 3
|Games On Demand
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
|Back Compat
|70%
|Pub Sale
|Far Cry 4
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Pub Sale
|FAR CRY 4 Escape from Durgesh Prison
|Add-On
|60%
|Pub Sale
|FAR CRY 4 Hurk Deluxe Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Far Cry 4 Season Pass
|Add-On
|67%
|Pub Sale
|FAR CRY 4 – Valley of the Yetis
|Add-On
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Far Cry Classic
|Games On Demand
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Handball 16*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|I Am Alive
|Back Compat
|70%
|Pub Sale
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Revolution*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Outland
|Back Compat
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Puzzle Fighter HD*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Rainbow Six Vegas
|Back Compat
|67%
|Pub Sale
|Rainbow Six Vegas 2
|Games On Demand
|67%
|Pub Sale
|Rayman 3 HD
|Back Compat
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Rayman Legends
|Games On Demand
|67%
|Pub Sale
|Rayman Origins
|Back Compat
|70%
|Pub Sale
|Remember Me*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Rock of the Dead*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Scourge: Outbreak “Blindside” Multiplayer Map Pack*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Scourge: Outbreak*
|Arcade
|50%
|DWG
|Splinter Cell Conviction
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Pub Sale
|STRIDER*
|Arcade
|67%
|DWG
|Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix*
|Arcade
|67%
|DWG
|The UnderGarden*
|Arcade
|50%
|DWG
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter
|Games On Demand
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2
|Games On Demand
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Trials Evolution
|Arcade
|67%
|Pub Sale
|Trials Fusion
|Arcade
|67%
|Pub Sale
|Trials HD
|Back Compat
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Valiant Hearts: The Great War
|Games On Demand
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Watch Dogs
|Games On Demand
|67%
|Pub Sale
|WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
