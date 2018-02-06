Stealth Action Game Deadbolt Launches February 20 on PS4, PSV - News

Hopoo Games and Code Mystics announced it will release the stealth action game, Deadbolt, on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on February 20.

View the launch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game via PlayStation Blog:

Deadbolt is an extremely challenging stealth-action hybrid taking place somewhere between life and death. You play as the reaper, tasked with a singular mission: to kill all undead. While the reaper has an impressive arsenal and skillset to kill the undead, he has one vulnerability — he dies in one shot… leaving you with no room for error.

Each mission is designed to be completed in many different ways and support diverse playstyles. Want to go in loud? Blast through the buildings with your flashbang and shotgun. However, if stealth is your thing, suppressed weapons may be your new best friend.

Completing missions will earn you souls that can be used to unlock weapons from Charon’s arsenal tailored to your specific playstyle, such as Crossbows, Scythes, or a Semi-Auto Shotgun.

