RPG Seven Knights Coming to Switch

Netmarble Games announced it is developing a Nintendo Switch version of the smartphone RPG Seven Knights. The developer plans to release more titles for consoles and Steam.





Here is an overview of the game:

Join the saga of Seven Knights: an exciting RPG filled with heroics, adventure, and a diverse assortment of both friends and foes.

The land of Asgar is in need of brave warriors who can face the God of Destruction and preserve peace. It is up to you, along with Evan and Karin, to put together a band of warriors to save the land and achieve victory!

Are you playing for the first time? Or are you getting back into the game? Either way, now’s the perfect time to download and join in!

Key Features:

Limitless 3D Battles Enlist a versatile team to fight by combining hundreds of heroes in powerful combinations Watch your team battle with dynamic effects and diverse skill animations

Strategic Play Power Up, Rank Up, and Gear Up to prepare your heroes in their quest to protect Asgar Customize your team’s formation and manage their skills to strategize for the upcoming battles

Numerous Game Modes

Adventure Mode: Conquer the Continents as you train your heroes!



Battle Mode: Duel with other players to prove your worth!



Celestial Tower: Push yourself to the limit as you battle levels of increasing difficulty!



Daily Dungeon: Gain a variety of rewards when you emerge victorious



Castle Rush: Fight alongside your guildmates to earn the honor of being the best guild!

