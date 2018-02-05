Report: New Crash Bandicoot Game Coming in 2019, N. Sane Trilogy Coming to Switch, PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 864 Views
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy released last summer and has been a huge success for Activision selling 3.25 million units worldwide, according to VGChartz estimates.
Max Arguile at merchandising firm GB Eye has revealed that Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy will be getting a release on the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC later this year, as well as a new game in the franchise in 2019.
"The new game was a huge success at retail with no marketing spend," said Arguile. "Next year it will be going broader (Switch and PC) and there will be another game in 2019. Activision have a five-year plan for this and GB Eye is delighted to be fully on board for all products."
Thanks MCVUK.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Makes sense. There is no reason to keep it exclusive after selling well over 3m copies on PS4. However, this is still a rumour, not an official announcement, so I'd thread carefully.
It's coming to Switch and PC. Not XBox though.
But not Xbox? Interesting.
I just did some a little research apparently this still just a rumor nothings confirmed yet. I'd be surprised if it's coming to switch and pc but not xbox. This is activision
Ugh Xbox version?
I assume Sony can play dirty as well.
Let's hope the pc port is good
Amazing if true, I've fond memories of playing Crash on Nintendo Systems.
I don't see this happening. Don't care, either way but it's just strange Xbox ain't included. Perhaps they just don't think it'll sell on that console judging by how much more multiplats sell on ps4 that are not COD's, GTA's etc.
Surprised if it skips Xbox. That implies Sony paid only to keep it off Xbox.
Or that they just don't care about Xbox. That seems far more likely than Sony being able to "buy out" xbox.
I think the rights belong fully to Activision so it'd have to be Activisions decision, not necessarily Sony's. Unless Activision took a bribe from Sony to keep it off Xbox.
Leaving multiple questions. Like how did Sony out bribe Microsoft. And why would Sony not bribe out PC and or Nintendo.
No Xbox One version just confirms this is fake to me.
No Xbox is weird. Activision would want it on every platform.
