Report: New Crash Bandicoot Game Coming in 2019, N. Sane Trilogy Coming to Switch, PC

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy released last summer and has been a huge success for Activision selling 3.25 million units worldwide, according to VGChartz estimates.

Max Arguile at merchandising firm GB Eye has revealed that Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy will be getting a release on the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC later this year, as well as a new game in the franchise in 2019.





"The new game was a huge success at retail with no marketing spend," said Arguile. "Next year it will be going broader (Switch and PC) and there will be another game in 2019. Activision have a five-year plan for this and GB Eye is delighted to be fully on board for all products."

Thanks MCVUK.

