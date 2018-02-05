DayZ Coming to Xbox Game Preview in 2018, PS4 Eventually - News

The developers of DayZ revealed on Twitter that the game will be coming to Xbox Game Preview "at some point this year" and on the PlayStation 4 "eventually."

Yes! Coming to Xbox Game Preview at some point this year, weâ€™re not sure about PS4 yet, but weâ€™ll release there too, eventually - just donâ€™t know when yet. — DayZ Development (@dayzdevteam) February 5, 2018

DayZ has been in Early Access alpha on Windows PC since 2013. The Xbox One version will release once the game hits beta.

