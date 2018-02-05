Monster Hunter: World Remains at the Top of the UK Charts, UFC 3 debuts in 2nd - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Monster Hunter: World remained at the top of the UK charts in its second week, according to Chart-Track for the week ending February 3. Sales decreased 46 percent week-on-week.

EA Sports UFC 3 debuted in second place the same as UFC 2. However, sales were down 52 percent compared to the last game.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Monster Hunter: World UFC 3 Call of Duty: WWII FIFA 18 Grand Theft Auto V Dragon Ball Fighterz Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Odyssey Dissidia Final Fantasy NT The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

