The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia Gets Sins & Knights English Trailer - News

/ 210 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released a new English trailer for the upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia.

View it below:

The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 9 in North America and Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles