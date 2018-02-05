MLB The Show 18 First Gameplay Trailer Released - News

posted 3 hours ago

Major League Baseball's spring training is starting soon and to celebrate this Sony has released the first gameplay trailer for MLB The Show 18.

View it below:

"Home runs, steals, and epic catches – get deep into the action and experience your favorite parts of baseball with MLB The Show 18. With the most exciting and personal baseball gaming experience on console, The Show 18 delivers condensed, but authentic games in classic and current stadiums that may feel so real, you can smell the grass."

MLB The Show 18 will launch for the PlayStation 4 on March 27.

