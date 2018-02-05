Brawlout to Get Physical Release on Switch - News

Angry Mob Games announced over a month ago that Brawlout had sold over 50,000 units on the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in its first two weeks.

The developer has now announced it partnered Merge Games to release a physical edition of the game on the Nintendo Switch.

"We are delighted to have teamed-up with Angry Mob Games," said Luke Keighran, Managing Director at Merge Games. "Brawlout is an awesome title and partnering with Angry Mob Games has been a great experience. We believe Brawlout on the Switch will be warmly welcomed by retailers and fans alike."

Bogdan Iliesiu, CEO of Angry Mob Games added, "Brawlout had such an amazing reception on Nintendo Switch, with a dedicated community of over 80K players in its first month alone. It’s impressive, and humbling, to see people throw themselves so wholeheartedly into Brawlout and we hope to cater to even more types of gamers with the physical release!"

Brawlout is currently available on Nintendo Switch and Windows PC. It will also release later this year on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

