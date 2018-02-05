Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition Has Cross-Play with Xbox One Version - News

The Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition will have cross-play with the Xbox One version of the game at launch, according to the Microsoft Store. The game also has all of the post-launch content featured in the Season Pass.

The Windows Edition includes the following:

Xbox Live online co-op (2-4)

4K Ultra HD

HDR

Single player

Xbox Live cross-platform co-op

Xbox Live achievements

Xbox Live presence

Xbox Live cloud saves

Xbox Live

Final Fantasy XV Windows Editon will launch on March 6.

