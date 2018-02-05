Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition Has Cross-Play with Xbox One Version - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 351 Views
The Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition will have cross-play with the Xbox One version of the game at launch, according to the Microsoft Store. The game also has all of the post-launch content featured in the Season Pass.
The Windows Edition includes the following:
- Xbox Live online co-op (2-4)
- 4K Ultra HD
- HDR
- Single player
- Xbox Live cross-platform co-op
- Xbox Live achievements
- Xbox Live presence
- Xbox Live cloud saves
- Xbox Live
So, what's 'Xbox Live presence'? A marketing term?
Means they will advertise the game on Xbox Live's UI basically.
- +2
I see. Sounds absolutely worthless to players but good for Square Enix.
- 0
1 Comments