Monster Hunter: World Tops PS4 Digital Charts in Japan

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 486 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan and Asia have revealed the best-selling digital PlayStation 4 games on the PlayStation Store in Japan for the last week and Monster Hunter: World has dominated the charts.

 

Here are the top 20 best-sellers on the PlayStation Store in Japan:

  1. Monster Hunter: World
  2. Simple DL Series G4U Vol. 1 The Mahjong
  3. Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
  4. inFAMOUS: Second Son
  5. Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
  6. Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition
  7. The Last of Us Remastered
  8. Fallout 4
  9. Valkyria Chronicles Remastered
  10. Assassin’s Creed: Ezio Collection
  11. Hoshi no Kakera no Monogatari: Hitokakera-Ban
  12. Dissidia Final Fantasy NT
  13. Dishonored: The Complete Collection
  14. Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition
  15. Dragon Quest II
  16. Earth Defense Force 5
  17. Undertale
  18. Call of Duty: WWII
  19. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
  20. Broforce
Thanks DualShockers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


Darwinianevolution
Darwinianevolution (1 hour ago)

There is literally nothing else that could've contested first place, considering the rest of the games there.

think-man
think-man (3 hours ago)

No surprises there.

