Monster Hunter: World Tops PS4 Digital Charts in Japan - News

posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan and Asia have revealed the best-selling digital PlayStation 4 games on the PlayStation Store in Japan for the last week and Monster Hunter: World has dominated the charts.

Here are the top 20 best-sellers on the PlayStation Store in Japan:

Monster Hunter: World Simple DL Series G4U Vol. 1 The Mahjong Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes inFAMOUS: Second Son Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition The Last of Us Remastered Fallout 4 Valkyria Chronicles Remastered Assassin’s Creed: Ezio Collection Hoshi no Kakera no Monogatari: Hitokakera-Ban Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Dishonored: The Complete Collection Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition Dragon Quest II Earth Defense Force 5 Undertale Call of Duty: WWII Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Broforce

