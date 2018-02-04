Switch vs PS4 – VGChartz Gap Charts – December 2017 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,293 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. PS4 Global:
Gap change in latest month: 3,964,618 - Switch
Total Lead: 2,928,678 – Switch
Switch Total Sales: 13,361,768
PS4 Total Sales: 10,433,090
December 2017 is the 10th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the Switch during the same time frame by 3.96 million units when compared to the PlayStation 4 during the same timeframe. The Switch is currently ahead the PlayStation 4 by 2.93 million units.
The PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 13.36 million units, while the PlayStation 4 sold 10.43 million units during the same timeframe.
Well were looking at the next wii here
When is PS4 lite?
2 years away, but when Switch hits February the PS4 hits october. So from that point onward the gap is going to shrink really fast. Till the Switch hits June and then it's all game again. The second full year the PS4 was on the market it sold over 17 million units. So this battle is going to be really interesting from that point onward.
I don't think Switch will have problems doing more than 17 millions if it's going to do around 15 millions on launch year with stock problems.
The PS4 also sold 15 million units in its first year on the market. So that isn't a guarantee it will start outselling the PS4. It could very well be that the Switch won see a massive you increase. Especially since the confirmed line up is rather mediocre compared to last year.
Well it sold 14.2 or something like that. Fact is Switch has an enormous sale potential in Japan. Switch will most likely be up in NA/EU this year and will probably have a big boost in Japan because of shipments.
For month 11 PS4 will win, it was Destiny month and was a huge month. For month 12 Switch will win, February is a bigger month than October, so the gap will increase. For month 13 PS4 will of course win cause is November, but it will surpass Switch again only in month 14.
Switch leads by 2.9m after ten months. Switch is on pace to lead by 14.5m after 50 months. The PS4 has sold 73.6m in 50 months. Switch will be at 88.1m by April 2021. Will be a piece of cake to beat PS4 lifetime sales by comfortable margin.
It is important to remember that in 10 months of ps4 sales more than 3 months it was without japanese sales and 15 days without european and latin america sales. Since the sales count begins in november 15.
Switch will probably retake the lead before its 2nd holiday.
I don't think PS4 will be able to catch up the 3 millions in the next 2 months even if it's September and October since Switch seem to be doing really well still in January. It will obviously pass the Switch during 13th/14th month tho. We will see if Switch manage to take the lead back during the year or it's second holiday.
PS4 will be enjoying the other half of it's holiday sales (the holidays don't begin on November 10th) soon, so it's a wait and see scenario.
