Puyo Puyo Tetris S Nears 1 Million Sold on Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,112 Views
Sega Games' Mizuki Hosoyamada announced on the Puyo Puyo Anniversary TV Show 2018 that sales of Puyo Puyo Tetris S on the Nintendo Switch will surpass one million units soon.
Puyo Puyo Tetris S is currently available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Wii U, Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation 3.
Thanks Japanese Nintendo.
A lot of games are selling well on switch. That's good news.
Big congrats!
Amazing numbers indeed ! :)
Great game!!
Another game that I didn't know was on other platforms.
It was on the Wii U, too? Call me surprised! Great sales however, for a great game.
Based on where the game sits in relation to others on Nintendo's "bestsellers of 2017" lists, I'd imagine several other 3rd party games either have crossed the mark, or are also soon to do so.
Amazing to think that many of the thirds Switch got year one will eventually pass the 1 million mark.
Great news. It's been a while since a Tetris or a PuyoPuyo title reached the million outside of mobile.
Seriously. The last one was Tetris DS and this was 12 years ago.
