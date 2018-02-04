Puyo Puyo Tetris S Nears 1 Million Sold on Switch - News

Sega Games' Mizuki Hosoyamada announced on the Puyo Puyo Anniversary TV Show 2018 that sales of Puyo Puyo Tetris S on the Nintendo Switch will surpass one million units soon.





Puyo Puyo Tetris S is currently available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Wii U, Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation 3.

Thanks Japanese Nintendo.

