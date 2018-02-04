Axiom Verge Launch Sales on the Switch 'Likely' Surpass PS4 - News

January was the biggest month for Axiom Verge since the game launched in 2015, according to the creator of the game Tom Happ. This was mainly due to the delayed payments for shipments sold on the Nintendo Switch version in holiday 2017.

The digital launch sales of the Nintendo version are near what the the PlayStation 4 launch sales were and when you add in the physical release sales are "likely" higher.

Nintendo Switch digital sales are near what the PS4 launch sales were, and when you add in physical, they likely surpass them. — Tom Happ (@AxiomVerge) February 2, 2018

Axiom Verge is currently available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Wii U, PlayStation Vita, and Windows PC.

