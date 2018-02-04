Axiom Verge Launch Sales on the Switch 'Likely' Surpass PS4

Axiom Verge Launch Sales on the Switch 'Likely' Surpass PS4 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 773 Views

January was the biggest month for Axiom Verge since the game launched in 2015, according to the creator of the game Tom Happ. This was mainly due to the delayed payments for shipments sold on the Nintendo Switch version in holiday 2017. 

The digital launch sales of the Nintendo version are near what the the PlayStation 4 launch sales were and when you add in the physical release sales are "likely" higher.

Axiom Verge is currently available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Wii U, PlayStation Vita, and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

7 Comments

OTBWY
OTBWY (2 hours ago)

It's a good game. Finished it on my WiiU but double dipped for the physical release on Switch. Totally worth it cause it's also a sort of donation to Tom and his situation.

  • +1
Gamer147
Gamer147 (5 hours ago)

Very good Metroid type game.

  • +1
Azuren
Azuren (1 hour ago)

A great game that's sure to resonate with Metroid fans, though I can't help but wonder if the sales are due to quality or the Switch just being thirsty for a good game (haven't had anything worth a look since Odyssey).

  • 0
sabastian
sabastian (2 hours ago)

What an amazing game. Played it on my Vita. Hope to see a sequel in the near future.

  • 0
SuperNova
SuperNova (4 hours ago)

Hapy that the game is a success for him. I just got my copy yesterday! :)

  • 0
xl-klaudkil
xl-klaudkil (4 hours ago)

Super happy with my special edition ps4 game..still need to try itout

  • 0

Comments below voting threshold

Xen
Xen (4 hours ago)

It makes sense, looking at the gameplay... I certainly want a lot, a lot more from my PS4 than Axiom Verge.

  • -8