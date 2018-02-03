New PlayStation Releases This Week - Shadow of the Colossus - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 10 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Aegis Defenders, PS4 — Digital

Bleed 2, PS4 — Digital

Dandara, PS4 — Digital

Dragon Sinker, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

Heroine Anthem Zero Episode 1, PS4 — Digital

Marooners, PS4 — Digital

Mercenary Kings Reloaded Edition, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Shadow of the Colossus, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late [st], PS4, PS3, PS Vita — Digital, Retail

