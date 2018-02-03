New PlayStation Releases This Week - Shadow of the Colossus - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 389 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 10 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Aegis Defenders, PS4 — Digital
- Bleed 2, PS4 — Digital
- Dandara, PS4 — Digital
- Dragon Sinker, PS4, PS Vita — Digital
- Heroine Anthem Zero Episode 1, PS4 — Digital
- Marooners, PS4 — Digital
- Mercenary Kings Reloaded Edition, PS4, PS Vita — Digital
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Shadow of the Colossus, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late [st], PS4, PS3, PS Vita — Digital, Retail
Oh yeah xD
Shadow of the huh? Never heard of it. Man the first few months of the year are always so dry.
WTF???!! Bruh this is the remaster to one of the best games ever made? Are you like a COD player or something??
Nah, but I am a fan of Madden. Whatever this Shadow of the Colossi is, I doubt its as good as Celeste. Thats the only good game ive ever played this year
Ok man you can have your own opinions.
And what about Monster Hunter World? Did you realy forget about that? And Celeste even comes to the PS4 if I remember well.
I'm just joking. I know what Shadow is. And I'm playing Monster Hunter right now.
