332,052 People Played the Sea of Thieves Beta - News

/ 434 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Microsoft and Rare have released some figures from the Sea of Thieves beta. There are 332,052 players with more than two million hours spent on the sea.

The game reached first place on Twitch and Mixer for the most live viewers. There were over 14.48 million hours watched during live streams.

Sea of Thieves will launch for the Xbox One and Windows PC on March 20.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles