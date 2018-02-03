Celeste Has Sold the Best on the Switch - News

Celeste creator Matt Thorson has revealed the game has sold the best on the Nintendo Switch in an interview with Destructoid.

"The Switch version of Celeste has sold the most, and that's what we were expecting," said Thorson.





"We feel like Celeste and the Switch are a perfect fit for each other. We are glad we launched on all consoles though, and we really appreciate the support we've seen across the board."

Celeste is also available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

