Celeste Has Sold the Best on the Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 610 Views
Celeste creator Matt Thorson has revealed the game has sold the best on the Nintendo Switch in an interview with Destructoid.
"The Switch version of Celeste has sold the most, and that's what we were expecting," said Thorson.
"We feel like Celeste and the Switch are a perfect fit for each other. We are glad we launched on all consoles though, and we really appreciate the support we've seen across the board."
Celeste is also available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
That's fantastic news, Switch really has become the system to bring indie devs into more hands than ever before.
PS4, X1, PC, step up your game. Buy this game, it's a good game and good games deserve good sales!
Too kiddy for me. I prefer military shooters
- -8
There's a lot of other games to buy on those platforms though. Switch is in kind of a drought right now so it's no surprise that it's selling well on that system.
- +3
It does look like a great game and I am considering it on my PS4..however like Megiddo says the positive sales on the switch are less about the quality of the game and more about the newness of that console and lack of other games.
I read an article on here recently that talked about Switch giving new life to all indies for that reason.
- -1
Glad to hear it's doing well. Its success is well deserved.
3 Comments